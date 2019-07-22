Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Webb Sanders and Smith funeral Home for Evelyn Fox, a long time resident of Strathmore, California who passed away July 16, 2019 in Bakersfield at the age of 89. She was born Evelyn Marie McCarty on July 26, 1929, in Sudan, Texas, to Troy and Floy Maye McCarty. They lived in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico before settling in California. Evelyn met her future husband, Richard W. Fox, in 1942 at a church meeting in McFarland, CA. They were married on September 15, 1946 in Lindsay at the start of her senior year of high school. She graduated from Strathmore Union High School with the Class of 1947. Their marriage lasted for 58 years and ended with Richard's death in 2004.

Evelyn and Richard operated a small citrus ranch in the Lindsay/Strathmore area for many years and were involved with school and community activities, including the Strathmore Homecoming, class reunions, and Boy and Girl Scouts. She was honored with a 25-year pin from the Golden Valley Girl Scout Council for her contributions to local Girl Scouts as a troop leader, district chairman and troop organizer consultant. In addition to raising 4 children and scouting, Evelyn worked at the Lindsay Gazette newspaper and then at the Standard Register in Porterville. She was also a member of the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Lindsay for over 60 years. Before moving to Glenwood Gardens Assisted Living in Bakersfield in 2009, Evelyn was a resident of Sierra Hills Independent Living in Porterville where she enjoyed making new friends and attending Red Hat Society club functions.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Richard Fox; her son Troy Dean Fox; her daughter-in-law Susie Fox and a great grand daughter Ashlyn Bochat. She is survived by three children Teresa Hylton of Visalia, CA.; Alan Fox (Linda) of Bakersfield, CA.; Richard Fox Jr. of Enid, OK.; daughter-in-law Barbara Fox of Merced, CA; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Girl Scouts-Golden Valley Council, 4910 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22 from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and then will begin at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, prior to the service. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 23, 2019