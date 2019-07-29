|
|
Faye Todd, formerly of Terra Bella, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Modesto, CA. After living in Terra Bella for over 65 years, Faye moved to Modesto in 2002 to be near family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years C.J. (Newt) Todd. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Venturini (Dr. Chick Venturini) of Modesto, CA, her son Dr. Larry Todd (Susan) of Seattle, WA, four grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Dell Haley, of Bakersfield. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 1600 Carver Road in Modesto, CA.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 27, 2019