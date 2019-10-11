|
|
Felicita Andalon, daughter of Tiburcio Salas and Paula Escobedo Salas (both from Texas), was born in Charco, a small town near Goliad, Texas on May 2, 1929. She left us to see the Lord on October 7,2019. She grew up in a small farm in Texas, where her father would plow the fields, seeded the grounds, harvested the crop and transported it to the mill in his wagon pulled by his two mules. The mill would then forward payment to the landowner and the landowner would then forward a small percentage of the revenues to her father. The agreement was that as long as they continued in this process, her family would have a home to stay. They were basically a happy family (although in their earlier years of marriage they had lost two different sets of twins both at infancy). They had a cow, pigs, goats, chickens, turkeys, and the two mules. Their big dream was to move to the big city after their oldest son, Jose, would graduate from high school. He had been living with his uncle, who owned a grocery store, in San Antonio.
He was learning the business while going to school and working with his father during the summers. Jose would be the one transitioning the family from the farm to the city. A few months after his graduation he got sick while working with his father. He was taken to a country doctor who mis-diagnosed his appendicitis and prescribed him castro oil. His appendix burst and he died immediately. Her father took it very hard, particularly since the year before they had lost another son, Tiburcio Jr. A few months later he got sick and later died from Tuberculosis. Having no one to work the fields they had to vacate the farm. They sold the mules and the rest of the livestock and with the help of one of her uncles, the family moved to Karnes City. Felicita was fourteen years at the time and this is where she would meet her future husband. She and her first husband, Nicolas Gonzales, would migrate to the North almost every season to work the fields, then return back to their home in Texas for the winter. In 1955 they settled in Gilroy, California and in 1960 they moved to Porterville where she started working at the Berniece Packing House until her retirement. She and her first husband eventually went separate ways and she was left with 2 children to raise. She struggled to make ends meet, including her children's expenses for school, but she persevered. Being from Texas, she loved country/western and TexlMex music. Quite often you could see her at the ironing board singing a country song with the radio. Whenever her cousin would visit from Gilroy, they would get all dressed up and head off to the dance. It was at one of these dances that she later met Jose Andalon and eventually remarry. In 2011, Jose passed away from a lengthy illness derived from a stroke. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Genaro Salas: Also, two daughters Gloria and Ophelia who died at infancy, two sons Ernest Gonzales and Genaro Gonzales and daughter-in-law Becky Guzman Gonzales. She is survived by 3 children: Nick Gonzales (Yolanda), Paul Gonzales (Mary Lou), and Anita Gonzales Soto (Manuel deceased) and a daughter-in-law Betty Gonzales (Genaro-deceased); 12 grandchildren: Fortune, Gant, Nannette, Valarie, Tina, Noreen, Manuel Jr, Monica, Michelle, Genaro Jr, Ernest and Lorraine. She also had 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we know that she will be forever resting in peace; away from all the pain and suffering she endured during her last few months. She will be laid to rest near her mother (Paula), sons (Ernest and Genaro) and her husband (Jose), at the Vandalia Cemetery
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 11, 2019