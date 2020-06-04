Felipe M. Almaral
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Felipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felipe M. Almaral 76, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born Feb 5, 1944. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Gloria Almaral and 9 children. 5 boys Edgar, Victor, Omar, Enrique and Isaias Almaral and 4 girls Magda, Sylvia, Mayra and Griselda Almaral. Also survived by one sister, Clementina Almaral. He was a loving person. One of his greatest passions was being a Barber who was loved and respected by his community. Viewing will be held at Myers Funeral Home on June 9, 2020 from 9am to 12pm, burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at 1pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved