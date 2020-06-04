Felipe M. Almaral 76, passed away on June 2, 2020. Born Feb 5, 1944. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Gloria Almaral and 9 children. 5 boys Edgar, Victor, Omar, Enrique and Isaias Almaral and 4 girls Magda, Sylvia, Mayra and Griselda Almaral. Also survived by one sister, Clementina Almaral. He was a loving person. One of his greatest passions was being a Barber who was loved and respected by his community. Viewing will be held at Myers Funeral Home on June 9, 2020 from 9am to 12pm, burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at 1pm.

