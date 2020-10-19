Fernando passed from this life on October 10, 2020 at the age of 69. While growing up in Strathmore, he worked in the family tomato fields and in the family market, where he grew to know many friends. After graduating from Strathmore High School, he joined the Army, was in Airborne and served in Vietnam, where he was wounded in action. That experience formed his outlook on life, and he was always aware of and fought all forms of injustice, and consistently stood up for those who couldn't stand up for themselves. So many little lessons he would pass along to his children in his very subtle way - Lessons they carry to this day. Fernando met many more friends while working as a mail carrier in Porterville for 29 years before retiring.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheila, children Fernando III (Melissa), Rene (Chris), Sara (Clayton), and five grandchildren, whom he adored. He was blessed with a huge family, many sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends who are missing him. We are so grateful to the nurses and medical staff who cared for him at Sierra View Medical Center. Their compassion will never be forgotten.

