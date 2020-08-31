A Porterville resident: Fernando Gabriel 66 passed away in his home on August 23, 2020. Fernando joins parents Patricio & Leandra, and brother Arturo Gabriel. He leaves behind siblings Patricio Jr, Christina, and Jimmy. He is also survived by his long life partner Rosalva Moraga, children Adrian, Michael, Yesenia, Dominique, Bianca, Fernando Jr, and 20 grandchildren. Fernando was born in Calexico, CA on December 30, 1953. He moved to Terra bella in his 20's, graduated from PHS, and found a love for painting cars. He worked as a auto mechanic/paint & body for his own automotive business as Well as many others. He had a passion for music and discovered his talent as a guitarist. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father, and Grandfather he will be missed by many. Viewing will be held on Sept 8, 2020 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation center from 9-1 Burial will follow at St Anne's cemetery. To sign Fernando Gaberiel's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com.
For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.