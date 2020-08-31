1/1
Fernando Mirola Gabriel
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Porterville resident: Fernando Gabriel 66 passed away in his home on August 23, 2020. Fernando joins parents Patricio & Leandra, and brother Arturo Gabriel. He leaves behind siblings Patricio Jr, Christina, and Jimmy. He is also survived by his long life partner Rosalva Moraga, children Adrian, Michael, Yesenia, Dominique, Bianca, Fernando Jr, and 20 grandchildren. Fernando was born in Calexico, CA on December 30, 1953. He moved to Terra bella in his 20's, graduated from PHS, and found a love for painting cars. He worked as a auto mechanic/paint & body for his own automotive business as Well as many others. He had a passion for music and discovered his talent as a guitarist. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father, and Grandfather he will be missed by many. Viewing will be held on Sept 8, 2020 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation center from 9-1 Burial will follow at St Anne's cemetery. To sign Fernando Gaberiel's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved