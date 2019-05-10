Resources More Obituaries for Florence Patton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence Shirley Patton

Obituary Condolences Flowers A lover of family, adventure and a good Chardonnay, Shirley Patton left her indelible mark on this world. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Visalia, California. "Shirley" Florence D. Patton was born in Ipswich England in 1937 and lived there until a handsome American Air Force Master Sergeant swept her on to the dance floor and off of her feet. She married Roland "Pat" Patton in Norwich England in 1957 and with him and baby "Katie", Kathryn Lynn Patton Arndt(born in 1958), they began their adventurous life. Their life took them to many places, the first being Florida. Then to Massachusetts where Michael Dean Patton joined the family in 1961. A brief stop in Porterville, California surrounded by the greater Patton family, while Pat was deployed in Buzzards Bay, Dwayne Mark Patton arrived in 1964. They were stationed in Guam in 1965 and lived in England for a year with her parents (in 1968) while Pat was an airplane mechanic in the Vietnam War. They also lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado for a short period. Their final adventure took them to Alaska in 1970. Shirley was reluctant to go to this rugged country but fell in love with its beauty. They would grab a bucket of fried chicken and head out on the road to enjoy the majesty of God's creation in the untouched land and of course catch some fish. Everywhere they were stationed, there was always camping, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and ice skating. She loved these family adventures as there was always love, laughter and fun. Porterville, California became their final stop on this adventure, when Pat retired from the Air Force in 1974. Once arriving in Porterville, Shirley got a job as a teacher's aide at Roche Avenue Elementary School where she shared her love with thousands of students and delighted them with her English accent. "Mom Patton", as Shirley was fondly referenced on the Wildside Top Fuel Hydro Team, was the biggest fan of her sons' racing endeavors and was a valuable member of the family team. She became everyone's Mom and eagerly greeted and sold t-shirts to adoring fans, which was a highlight for her at the many races she attended. Her greatest loves came in the form of her beloved grandchildren. Nana was blessed with four beautiful babies one after the other. Niccole Linn Patton was first to be spoiled by Nana, Jacob Dean Patton was next, then Samantha Linn Patton and lastly Tyler Mark Patton. Nana loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her grandchildren, which usually ended up with baking something. Sausage rolls and English toffee were favorites as Nana passed on the traditions from her home of England. Nana also supported her grandchildren at multiple dance performances and recitals, football games, wrestling matches, choir performances, soccer games, t-ball games and every school function she could attend. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; her parents; her sister Sheila Beeman; and her beloved dog Max or Maxieman as she would call him.

Shirley has left a legacy behind in us: Katie and Chris Arndt, Mike and Melissa Patton, Dwayne and Debbie Patton, Niccole Patton, Jacob Patton, Samantha Patton and Tyler Patton. Our matriarch has left us but she will always be with us. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Graveside services will be held on June 7th, 9:30 am, at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Porterville, California where she will rest with her husband for eternity. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Lodge in Porterville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or a charity of your choosing in Shirley's honor. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 10, 2019