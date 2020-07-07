Floyd Franklin Moore Jr. (82) left his earthly home on June 27,2020 to go to build corrals and repair fences in heaven. His 12- year battle with Alzheimer's has come to an end. Floyd was born in Tulare on April 20, 1938 to Floyd Sr. and Blance Moore. The family was from Tennessee but moved to Tulare during the Dust Bowl era. Floyd graduated from Delano High School and went on to study electric engineering. He, along with a friend, Don Powers opened their first business, Powersand Moore Electric Rewinding, and continued operating the business for 40 years. A visit to a dance in Delano was the meeting of a young lady, Dee Dee, and Floyd. They married in 1972. Both had a great love for horses, and they began to look for "horse" property. Porterville had just the right place and they moved to Westwood Farms and began the business of boarding and training horses. Floyd was then able to enjoy his love of building. He began with building barns, corral fences, the 80 gates on the property as well as a houseboat for the family recreation. He always had projects at his workshop and continued to build until illness closed his shop. Horses and the competition of horse shows saw his daughters Shannon, Jean and his wife Dee Dee participating and now his granddaughter, Rachel, who competes at Fresno State College. Floyd also have an interest in the Marshall Art of Tae Kwan Do. He and his friend Gilbert attended the school of Sylvester Moreno, 5 days a week since the studio was next door to his rewinding business. Floyd excelled to the point he could break4.boards with his fist. In 1998, Floyd and Dee Dee became one of the pioneers of Butterfield Stage Days in Porterville. Floyd was the teacher of Tomahawk Throwing and Dee Dee showed the history and building of Tee Pees. Behind the scenes Floyd worked with the women at the crisis center, fundraising for several organization including bar-b-ques, and rides for kids at Christmas time. He was very generous with his time and talent for Rotary, Backcountry Horsemen, Chamber of Commerce and children's' need in the community. Floyd was a loving and kind man and he will be missed by so many friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Moore, son, David (Connie) of Camarillo, Ca, adopted son Joe Moreno (Demaris) of Washington DC, Lori Lyskin, ( Duke), Camarillo, Ca. step daughters, Shannon Sexton (Dennis) of Porterville, Jean Clement, of Porterville, brother in law Tom Dillon of Porterville Ca. and granddaughter, Rachel Clement, who was raised by Dee Dee and Floyd. Grandchildren, Megan Moore, Boston, Chris Moore, Camarillo, Zander Lyskin, Seattle. Wash., Zack Sexton, Riley Sexton, Porterville, Malainy Lyskin, Riverside..A memorial service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Porterville Library rebuilding project, Funded by Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club.

