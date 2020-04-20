|
Floyd entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020 at the age 100. Floyd came to Porterville as a young teen with his family in the 1930's from Arkansas in search for a better life. In 1941, he enlisted in the Army, serving in WWII as a truck driver serving in the 7th division in the Aleutian Islands, Eastern Mandates and Southern Philippines. He was Honorably Discharged in 1945.
In 1946, he married the love of his life Mary Lavada Smith, they were blessed to have seventy-one years together before her death in 2017. He worked 30 plus years at Farmer's Tractor and Equipment Co. as a Welder/ Fabricator building and repairing equipment for many local farmers. He also enjoyed his home shop where he continued working and building equipment. Along with welding and fabricating skills, he enjoyed woodworking and building many bird houses. He always had many friends stopping by to hang out with him at the shop and enjoying a cold beer. Floyd is survived by his children, Walter Means (Kathy) of Phelan, Bill Means (Barbara) of Porterville and Teresa Orth (Walt) also of Porterville. Grandchildren, Karen Means, Josh Means, Ryan Means (Cortney), Taylor Means, Whitney Vickrey (Jack) and Tamara Orth. Also Great Grandchildren, Sarah Means, Jay Vickrey, Duke Means and Nolan Means. Floyd is preceded in death by his parents Walter and lla Means, sister Bea White and brothers, Leroy Means and Paul Means. We would like to express our thanks to many caregivers, Optimal Health/Hospice, and Lindsay Gardens for their loving care. A private service will be held at Vandalia Cemetery on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to tell a friend or loved one how much you love and care for them.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 18, 2020