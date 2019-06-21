Frances Baca went home to live with her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2019 in Porterville, CA. She was born to Bernadita Tovar and Rafael Tovar on May 23, 1926 in Colorado Springs, CO. She was baptized in the Name of Jesus in 1957 at the Apostalic Church in Bakersfield, CA. Frances was a mother of 12 children, 39 grandchildren with 5 generations of many great and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian, son, Frank, daughters Dolores and Loretta, grandchildren Vincent Jr, Michael, Frankie. She is survived by daughters Helen Garcia, Judy Imperial, Anna Quijada, Patrick Baca, Virginia Martinez, Mary Behill, Lucy Carlos, Esther 'Ruthy Gonzales, Julian Robert 'Bobby' Baca and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 3 PM at the Apostalic Faith Tabernacle Church located at 255 S Filbert Rd, Exeter, CA and the Internment on Monday, June 24, 2019, 8:30 AM at Porterville Funeral and Cremation located at 765 W Henderson, Porterville, CA. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary