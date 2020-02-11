|
Dorice (Moore) Knight entered this world on August 2, 1941, in Valley Springs Texas. She left this world to go to her eternal home on February 1, 2020, in Porterville Ca. She was the second child born to Rufus Lewis Moore and Annie Evelena (Tomme) Moore. Anice Moore, the eldest, and Dorice became older sisters to 5 young brothers. Riley, Robert, Roy, Richard and Roger Moore.
Dorice was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. At the Church of Christ in Gilroy Ca, she married the love of her life, Sidney Harold Knight. While serving in the United States Air Force, stationed in Okinawa, they had their two sons, Sidney Harold Knight Jr. and Michael Wayne Knight. Sidney Sr. passed away, way to soon in 1969, while still serving his country. Dorice, along with her two young sons, moved to Lancaster Ca. She later moved to Porterville Ca to be near her family and to raise her sons.
Dorice went to work for the Sierra View District Hospital as a switch board operator. Anytime you called the hospital a very kind voice would greet you and transfer your call to the appropriate party. She retired from there after 35 years. Dorice was preceded in death by her Father Rufus, her Mother Annie, her brother Riley, brother-in-law James Price, sister-in-law Linda Moore and daughter-in-law Melissa Knight. Dorice leaves behind one sister. Anice (Moore) Price and four brothers, Robert Moore, Roy Moore, wife Dian, Richard Moore, wife Jan, Roger Moore, wife Twila andsister-in-law Jodi Moore. She also leaves behind her sons Sid and Mike along with their wives Sophia Knight and Juliann Knight, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many many nieces, nephews and cousins, will miss her. Dorice will be sorely missed by all. She was one of the most precious, Christian women. She always tried to do the right by everyone. She loved with her whole heart and soul, always sharing kind words and smiles. She was such a joy to be around. Even though we will miss her dearly, we find joy, for she is home with our heavenly father, rejoicing with her beloved husband, parents, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. We are all so blessed to have shared our lives. We will always love and will miss her. Services will be officiated by Marshall Brookey Febuary 13, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life and reception at the Porterville Church of Christ, 1000 N. Newcomb, Porterville Ca. 93257 at 11:00 am
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 11, 2020