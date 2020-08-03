Frances Camargo, 90, a lifelong resident of Lindsay, CA., passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Born to Juan and Dolores Valdez in 1929, she graduated from Lindsay High School in 1947 and attended Fresno City College. Frances retired from Lindsay Unified School District after more than 30 years serving tirelessly and with distinction in its Migrant Education Program providing for the education needs of young migrant children in Lindsay. Frances is survived by her husband Gaspar Camargo (Lindsay); her children Richard Camargo (Los Angeles), Gloria Serda, (Visalia), Paul Camargo (Lindsay), Daniel Camargo (Lindsay), David Camargo (Porterville), and 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation for Frances will be held at 8:30am – 9:30am on August 3 at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay. Graveside funeral services will follow at 10:00am at Lindsay Strathmore Public Cemetery. The Reverend Edgar Magana will officiate. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
