It is with great sadness that the family of Francis Ortiz Duron announces her passing after a brief illness on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 76 years, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Francis was born April 2, 1944 in Jeruco, Michoacan, Mexico, first born of the late Esteban and Maria Guadalupe Ortiz. At the age of 17, Francis migrated to the United States with her father, in February of 1961. They worked as farm labors to help bring her mother and nine siblings to the United States. On September 29, 1964, Francis married the love of her life, Paul R. Duron and started their family raising one son, Paul Duron Jr and one daughter, Evelia Ruiz. Francis was very passionate about her church and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Esteban V. Ortiz and her mother, Maria Guadalupe Ortiz. Francis will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 56 years, Paul R. Duron; her precious children, son, Paul Duron, Jr. (Annette) of Porterville, CA and daughter, Evelia Ruiz (Art) of Visalia, CA. She will also be forever missed by her siblings, Lucia T. Gomez of Porterville, CA, Vicente Ortiz of Tulare, CA, Celia Uresti of Woodville, CA, Ruben Ortiz of Visalia, CA, Bulmaro Ortiz of Tulare, CA, Esteban Ortiz, Jr. of Watsonville, CA, Olga Mendoza of Porterville, CA, Alicia Cortez of Porterville, CA and Octavio Ortiz of Porterville, CA; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Private Services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.