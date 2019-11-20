|
|
The Holy Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, November 21 at 6:00 P.M. at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Lindsay for Francisco Salazar, 93 of Lindsay who passed away November 12. The Reverend Kenneth Bozzo will officiate and interment will follow the Mass at Lindsay Cemetery. Francisco was born in Allende, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Jose and Isidra Salazar and was raised between Mexico and Texas all through his early childhood. He married Petra Salazar Morales January 13, 1950 and in 1963, they made their home in Lindsay. He last worked as a carpentry finisher for Champion Homes here in Lindsay. Francisco enjoyed gardening and especially watering… being outdoors, taking long drives, Three Rivers, swimming, cooking and always dancing. He shared his love of dancing with all his family over the years. Francisco was preceded in death by a brother JoseMaria Salazar and by sisters Angelita Silva, Alejandrina Rodriguez and Pilar Salazar; He is survived by his wife Petra Salazar of Lindsay; daughters Olga Salazar of Lindsay, Leticia Salazar of Porterville, Noelia Ramirez (Richard) of Mission Viejo and Diana Vargas (Rudy) of Visalia; sons Armando Salazar of Lindsay and Francisco Javier Salazar (Giselle) of Spain; sisters Trinidad Morales of Lindsay and Graciela Camacho of Mexico as well as 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 7 great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21 from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 21, 2019