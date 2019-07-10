|
|
Darin Rocha left this earth on July 7th, 2019 at the age of 55 to be with our Lord. He was born in Porterville on May 5th, 1964. He was a lifetime farmer on a family-owned dairy farm which is where his heart lay. He is survived by his daughter, Sara Rocha who was his whole world, his mother Darlene Rocha, his sister Teresa Hornsby, her husband Brent Hornsby, two nephews Derek and Brant Hartsell, one niece Darlin Hornsby and his godmother Mary Pacheco. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Rocha Jr. We will miss you but will see you again.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 10, 2019