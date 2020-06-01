Frank Galvan Morales
Frank passed away, surrounded by family, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at a hospital in Porterville, CA.  He passed at the age of 45.  
Born in 1974, Frank was a devoted husband, father and patriot who selflessly served his country and community, leading a life of selflessness as he proudly served his nation in the US Army.  Frank's law enforcement service spanned 20 years, as he began his career as a military police officer.  Frank then served with the Porterville Police Department and finished his career as a deputy with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, where he served 15 years in the corrections and patrol units. In his youth and early adulthood, he was an avid soccer and basketball player at Monache High School. Frank's favorite pastime was spending time with his family, where he could always be seen walking alongside and supporting his daughters in their baton twirling events and competitions.  Frank was a fervent supporter of the Oakland Raiders, and he will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his father Alberto C. Morales. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Angelica R. Morales, daughters Melina F. Morales, Analysse M. Morales, mother Mary G. Morales, siblings Albert G. Morales and Edward G. Morales, A viewing will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center on Tuesday, June 2 at 12:00pm. Immediately following, a service, with law enforcement honors, will be held at 2:00pm. Final resting site will be Bakersfield National Cemetery, with full military honors, at a later date. To sign Frank Galvan Morales online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
June 1, 2020
