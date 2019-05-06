|
|
Franklin "Roy" Patten passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 82. Roy was born on July 10, 1936 in Nebraska.
Roy was self employed in the Resale business for over 50 years. There will be a Graveside Service held on Monday 5/6/2019 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park here in Porterville, CA. Roy is survived by his son Lonnie Bilbrey of Porterville, Daughter Bonnie Lee of Arkansas. 2 brothers Bill Patten of Porterville and George Patten. He is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. To sign Roy's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 4, 2019