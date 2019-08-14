|
|
One of Porterville's most beloved veterinarians, Dr. Fred John Dietrich DVM went to be with God on Saturday, August 10, 2019. His wife Charlotte was with him at the end. Dr. Dietrich was born April 6, 1944 in Mt. Morris Illinois to Bill and Florence Surring. After Bill Surrings' passing, his mother Florence married Howard Dietrich in 1950. Fred was adopted by Howard two years later giving him the name we all know now. After attending grade school in Mt. Morris Illinois, the Dietrich family moved to California in 1957 when Dr. D was 13 years old settling down in the North bay area. He became an honor student at San Lorenzo high school where he played football all four years and was quarterback for the last two years. After high school he attended UC Santa Barbara where he again played quarterback all four years of his tenure there. After graduating with honors from UC Santa Barbara he received a sponsorship to the United States Air Force Academy where he desired to enter into aerospace medicine through the astronaut program. After passing the written entry examinations, he was unable to complete the program due to injuries received while playing football. He then went on to UC Davis School of veterinarian medicine. Upon graduation and obtaining his doctorate, he continued on teaching biology at UC Davis before attending his two-year veterinary residency in Santa Barbara. Upon completing his residency in 1972, he obtained a position at the current Animal Hospital in Porterville California. He worked with Dr. Bill Payne until his retirement wherein he purchased The Animal Hospital. In January 1973, he met the love of his life Charlotte England. They married the month afterward. Charlotte had three children from a previous marriage who Dr. D took as his own; son Andy and his wife Josie, daughter Shelly Diane, son Keith and his wife Tammy. They have four grandchildren; Tara and her husband Kevin, Robert and his wife Nicole, Eric and his wife Allison and Gary Keith. They have a great granddaughter named Ramey. A gathering of friends, family and clients will be held at The Animal Hospital 1315 W. Olive on Thursday, August 15 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to your preferred Tulare county spay and neuter organization.
Dr. D spent 48 years at The Animal Hospital doing what truly he loved. In all those years, he met and made so many dear friends for life. He really loved them all! Dr. D will be truly missed. Dr. D and his wife Charlotte are holding their great granddaughter Ramey in the picture above. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019