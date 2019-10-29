|
Gary Dale Rusk passed away at his residence in Modesto, CA. Gary grew up in Porterville, California and graduated from Porterville High School in 1961. He moved to Modesto in 1990. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stella Margaret (Wellfare-Pukmel) his daughters Leisa Rye of Christiana, TN and Andrea Smith of Ducor, CA. Gary was born in Porterville, to John and Mary Elizabeth (Hester)Rusk. He was preceded in death by his parents, elder brother Allan of Winchester, Virginia and former wife Sharon Anne. He is survived by his brother John Rusk of Las Vegas, NV, sisters Barbara Jones of Citrus Heights, CA and Donna Shamley of Porterville, CA. and five grandchildren, Sarah Borjon of Porterville, CA - Garrett Smith of Ducor, CA Shalen Smith of Twin Falls, ID – Ashly Ramirez of Porterville and Steven Ramirez of Springhill, TN. He was blessed with four great grandchildren, several cousins, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles. The world of groceries was his professional calling for over 47 years, which began at the age of 18 when hired at Rainbow Market in Porterville. From there his next position was with Market Wholesale in Porterville until the company moved to Tracy Ca. And therefor Gary and Sharon moved/settled in Modesto. Following the passing of Sharon, he married Stella in 1992. When Market Wholesale began downsizing Gary accepted a position with Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Stockton. After 11 years with CPFD, Gary retired at the age of 63. In 1988 Gary joined the Porterville chapter of Fraternal Order of Eagles and was an active member until his passing. He loved being in the mountains and enjoyed traveling around the country. He also enjoyed some memorable fishing trips to Alaska. We would like to thank Modesto Optimal Hospice for the beautiful compassionate care the provided Gary and his family during the last months of his life Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to organization/charity of donor's choice. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville with a private family gathering at graveside. Date to be determined. A memorial celebration of Gary's life for friends and family will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 29, 2019