Gary David Ingraham, 71, of Porterville, passed away on September 26, 2019 in Visalia, California. Gary was born in Taft, California to Dave and Jean Ingraham on January 12, 1948. He grew up in Porterville and graduated from Porterville High, where he was active in marching band and studio band. He attended Pepperdine University where he met his wife Donna Bryant. They were married on May 9, 1970 in Fresno, California. Gary went on to obtain a Masters in education from Cal Poly University. He taught in Fresno, Lompoc and Oakdale before returning to Porterville in 1978 to work for Porterville Trailer Center. In 1988 he returned to education at Porterville Adult School before becoming the director of curriculum for the Porterville Unified School District. He also taught at Porterville College and Fresno Pacific University and performed WASC accreditations worldwide.
He retired after close to 25 years of service to the school district. In 2008 Gary was named man of the year by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. He was also involved in Lions Club and Optimist Club, as well as served as an elder with the Porterville Church of Christ. Gary is survived by his wife Donna; his daughter Melissa Hodge and her husband John; his daughter Christy Hendrickson and her husband Brett; grandchildren Audrey and Grady; and brothers Roger, Danny and Russell.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Porterville church of Christ, 1000 N. Newcomb. A private internment for family will be held separately. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at https://www.npcf.us or Valley Adult Day Services at www.valleyadultdayservices.org. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 1, 2019