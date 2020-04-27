|
Gary Douglas Brown, affectionately known as HP, came into this world on October 1, 1959, in Willits CA, and returned home to his parents and the Lord on April 15, 2020. HP was one of five brothers that lived a storied and colorful life that only he could have lived. Quite a few people will be surprised to learn that his real name is Gary, as he was known as Half Pint or HP from an early age due to his thin frame. HP was a true renaissance man; he had an infectious personality that just naturally drew you to him. HP always had a smile for everyone he met and could always be counted on to share one of his favorite jokes with them.
HP grew up learning how to fix almost anything. He worked as a ranch hand on the area ranches, worked in the logging industry, was co-owner of Hat Creek Fence Co. HP earned his certification in Diesel Mechanics from Reedley College and worked for Quinn Caterpillar for several years. He was also in Monte Montanas "Buffalo Bill Wild West Show" a couple of times. His favorite job, though, was taking pack trips into the back country. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. HP was well known locally, but was also well known for his back country packing skills, and was frequently requested as the packer, guiding pack trips into the High Sierras and Golden Trout wilderness. HP was also featured in the magazines Western Outdoors, Sports Afield, and California Angler. He was an avid fisherman, and many a wily Trout feared his presence because he was an ace with a fly rod.
He liked everyone, and everyone loved him, he would often regale his audience with stories about fishing, bears, horse and mule wrecks, thunderstorms in the High Sierra and of peaceful sunsets around a campfire with the wind whispering through the Sequoias. Though he was small in size physically, his heart was bigger than the great outdoors that he loved. He loved his parents dearly and was quite proud of the gray hairs that he and his brothers gave them, saying that they still loved all their boys despite all the gray hairs they gave them showed what great parents they were. HP was predeceased by his parents Philip C Brown, and Ophelia E Brown, and is survived by his brothers Philip (Terren), James (Nannette), Dennis (Deanna), and Mark and many nieces and nephews that dearly loved him. He leaves behind no spouse as he loved the ladies too much to settle down with just one, though some would have loved to have settled down with him. Due to the unsettled times with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020