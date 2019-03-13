|
|
Gary Frank Lapadula (Skeeter) passed away at age 78 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his Lindsay home after a long illness.
Gary was born in Tulare, California on June 9, 1940 to Theresa and Ben Lapadula. He attended Saint Aloysius Parochial School and graduated from Tulare Union High School. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Theresa and Ben Lapadula, brother Benny, sister Arlene and son Michael. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Delores Lapadula and sister Mary Louise Yribarren, his children Ben Lapadula, Laurie Lapadula Smith, Greg Lapadula and grandchildren Ryan Lapadula, Jordan Lapadula, Michelle Gill and Salyer Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:00 noon at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019