Gary Gordon Hood, age 73, of Porterville, CA., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 16, 2020, in Visalia, California. Gary was born on March 23, 1946, to the late Gordon Hood and Margie "June" (Parkin) Hood, in Salt Lake City, UT.
He graduated from West High School with the class of 1964. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints and served a Mission in the Fresno, CA. mission, where he met Betty Ray Caldwell. After his mission they were married in the L.D.S. Los Angeles Temple, on September 11, 1968. They were married for 49 years when she preceded him in death. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in different states where Gary trained and certified as a Polygraph examiner until they returned to California where they made their home in Porterville. In the early 70's Gary began his career as a Fire Fighter for the City of Porterville. While working as a Fire Fighter Gary continued his education studying many hours at home to finish his degree where he received his Juris Doctorate and was admitted to the State Bar Association in June of 1983. For many years he enjoyed juggling the life of a firefighter and attorney and he eventually promoted to Fire Captain. He continued to work his two professions while also managing to find time to attend his children's different school sports and activities. In 1999 Gary decided to retire from the Fire Department and just do part-time in his Law Practice, which he continued to do until his health no longer allowed it. Besides his work, Gary loved to take his boat and go fishing and he loved to ski. He was always willing to take a newbie and teach them how to ski. His family loves him and will miss him but look forward to the day they will all be reunited. In addition to his parents and his wife Gary is preceded in death by his oldest son Gary Brett Hood. Gary is survived by 2 sons; Jason R. (Jennifer) Hood, Trevor S. Hood; 1 daughter; Amanda N. (Tim) Avila; 12 grandchildren; Tabatha B. Gregg, Cole E. (Charidy) Hood, Noah W. Hood, Bella D. Hood, Hunter C. Avila, Taven C. Avila, Kambrea T. Avila, Tyler B. Hood, Seth R. Hood, (Cassie Gardner, mother of Tyler and Seth) Beau G. Hood, Ariel M. Leon, Mason C. Pena (Christina Pena-Cobb, mother of Beau, Ariel, and Mason) and 1 great-grandchild Jaden A Gregg with another great-grandchild Lillith R. Hauk expected to make an appearance in May. Gary is also survived by his younger brother Scott (Jean) Hood of Sunset Utah and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1164 N. Newcomb St., Porterville, CA. 93257. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the church service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers Funeral Services and Crematory, 248 N. E. St., Porterville, CA. 93257. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.myersfunderal.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 22, 2020