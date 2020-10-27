Dr. Gary Mekeel, former Burton School District Superintendent passed away on October 22nd, 2020. Dr. Mekeel was born on September 1st, 1943 in Moline, Illinois to James and Marion Mekeel. Gary was an avid golfer and could be found often on the course at River Island Country Club. He thoroughly enjoyed a tennis match and was up to any challenger. What stole his heart however was sailing on his yacht, "Following Seas" as long as he never lost sight of land.
After a number of years as an administrator for Visalia Unified School District, Mekeel began his tenure with Burton in 1990. He retired in 2004, however, he came out of retirement and returned from 2008 to 2013. His passion and dedication were devoted to the Burton School District. Under Dr. Mekeel's leadership, the District saw exponential growth in enrollment and the District went from 3 school sites in 1990, to 8 with the 9th site in its early stages of development at the time of his second retirement. Dr. Mekeel was also instrumental in the creation of the Burton Educational Partnership Foundation in 1992 which provides scholarships to graduates and Mini Grants for teachers to support their resources in the classroom. He came back out of retirement once more in 2017 to act as Interim Superintendent for the Alpaugh School District. Once again, Mekeel appreciated the opportunity to lead and be engaged in the education of students.
Dr. Mekeel was an active member of his community through the Porterville Rotary Club where he served as President from 2000-2001. He also served on the Business Education Committee for the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. Mekeel enjoyed his time serving on the Porterville Community City Charter Review Committee and acting as a director for the Tulare County Federal Credit Union along with many other public service activities.
Gary is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jan Mekeel, his sister Dottie Olson, his daughters Tawny James (husband Buzz), Natalie Arington (husband Doug), Tiffany Levinson (husband Adam), and son Tyler Mekeel (wife Elisa), step-son Don Scott (wife Lori), along with his step-daughters Kelley Miner (husband Jim), and Paige Scott. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brayden and Lucas James, Kailey and Sarah Grace Arington, Harlan and Ryan Levinson, Sage Mekeel, Bekah (husband Joaquin) Ruiz, Hannah (husband Clay) Sharp, Matthew and Rachel Scott, and Emma Miner.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Burton Educational Partnership Foundation, 264 North Westwood Ave. Porterville, CA 93257.
Celebration of life will be held at Hillside Community Church, 1091 W Linda Vista Ave, Porterville, CA on Monday, November 2nd at 10am.
To share a memory or express condolences to the family, please go https://www.dcofuneralhome.com/obituary/Gary-Mekeel