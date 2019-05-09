Gene G. McClintick passed away on April 27, 2019 at the age of 78 from complications of Cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. Gene was born on March 15, 1941 to Robert and Ramona McClintick in Bakersfield, CA. He was the 3rd born in a family of six children. The family moved to Midland, Tx, during his high school years. Gene met and married Joyce Wischmeier in 1960 and raised 2 children, Jeanene and Todd. He had a successful career managing a local grocery chain of M'Systems Groceries stores.Gene eventually followed his dream and moved back to California in 1985 to start his own landscaping business.

Once again Gene was very successful and Green Tree was voted the best in Porterville. He valued hard work, integrity and pride in meeting his customers needs. He was well liked by the entire community. Gene's son, Todd joined his business in 1987 and worked side by side until Todd took a leadership role in running Green Tree and Gene semi retired. After Gene lost his wife to cancer in 2006, he remarried in 2009 to Peggy Snodgrass. He became a grandfather in 1990 to Kelli and she was the light of his life. He enjoyed his role as "Papa" and was meant to be a grandfather, so the joy of inheriting 4 more grandchildren by marriage was a blessing. Soon Hannah, Samantha, Kyle and Meghan proudly loved and enjoyed "Papa", plus Teri Irland and Holly Oliveira were equally happy to have Gene call them daughters. He hated the word "step"! The addition of great-grandchildren King and Kamari was icing on the cake. The blended family was special and Gene was the patriarch. Besides gardening Gene had a passion for playing golf. He played regularly for most of his adult life. He also enjoyed, camping, watching sports, mostly his son and grandchildren play. Gene loved to cook. He was known for making a plain sandwich look delicious and grilling steaks to perfection! With his charm, wit, and uncanny ability to fool anyone, he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. Gene is survived by his wife Peggy, son Todd, 3 daughters; Jeanene, Teri and Holly, 5 grandchildren: Kelli, Hannah, Samantha, Kyle and Meghan, and 2 great grandchildren; King and Kamari. He also has 2 living brothers, 3 sisters and a sister-in-law. Services will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center at 1:00 pm with reception following. Join us to celebrate Gene. Suggested attire is blue, his favorite color. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 9, 2019