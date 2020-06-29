At 53 years of age, God decided to call our dear Genny home to His Kingdom. Though she didn't live the wholesome life that others do, she did bring joy to those that cared for her at New Horizons in Visalia. It is never easy to face the mortal death but we do so with the peace and comfort in knowing she has been released from her disabilities. On behalf of her mother and family, we offer our sincere and loving thoughts to all the earthly angels that cared for Genny. They were more the family that had been blessed with the talents to give her the best life she would know. "Till we meet again; Godspeed, Rest in Eternal Peace" Survived by her mother Gael (Jeff) Weber, sisters Terina Jones, Michelle Tillery, Jo'Nel Reynolds, brothers Michael and Clifton Koonce numerous nieces and nephews and the staff at New Horizons

