George Clifton Plumlee died July 3, 2020 of natural causes. Born to George Washingtion Plumlee and Mary Minerva Plumlee on February 24, 1924 in Vernon, TX. He served 2 tours of duty in the U.S. Army during World War II. He loved dancing and music. He has 1 surviving sister Vivian Vaughn. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers Marvin Plumlee, Kenneth Plumlee and Clint Plumlee and 4 sisters Opal Fleming, Gladys Spangler, Erline Goodman, and Barbara Burge. He was preceded in death by 3 wives Violet Young Plumlee Mata, Jamie Roxie Plumlee and Patricia Evalina Plumlee. With 1 surviving wife Mildred Patricia Randle. He had 7 children Milton Clifton "Pete" Plumlee, Claudia Mae Scarbrough (deceased) Sharon Hook, John "Showdy" Plumlee, Stanley Edward "Happy" Shostik (Deceased), Jimmy Don Plumlee (Deceased) and Tammy Gatson. He is survived by 24 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19

