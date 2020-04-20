Home

George Manuel Alvarez Jr.


1975 - 2020
George Manuel Alvarez Jr. Obituary
Life long resident of Woodville, CA was born to George and Cecilia Alvarez on June 3, 1975 in Corona, California and went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020 at the age of 44. George is survived by his mother Cecilia Alvarez of Woodville, CA. His sisters; Carmen Espinoza of Tulare, CA , Jessica Alvarez of Strathmore, CA , Vanessa Lopez Of Porterville, Ca. Also, his children; Monique Alvarez of Tulare, CA, Ariana, Cassandra, and George Alvarez III of Porterville, CA. George is proceeded in death by his Father George Alvarez Sr. and daughter Cerina Alvarez George attended local schools and graduated from Porterville Adult School and went on to college. He was employed by Ventura Coastal of Tipton, CA where he worked as a forklift operator. Some of his favorite activites included fishing, camping, agriculture, spending time at the river, Rooster derbies, barbecuing with the family and most importantly doing all this with his family. The family was always George's first priority and if ever there was a family gathering or celebration, you'd be sure to find him there. George will fondly be remembered for his humorous stories, his amazing sense of humor, his dimpled smile and all the never ending love he had for his family and friends. The family wishes to thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 18, 2020
