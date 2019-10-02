|
|
George "Georgie" Warner III passed away with his family by his side on September 14, 2019. George was born and raised in Porterville. He attended Monache High School, where he played football and was active in band (percussion). He was a student at
Porterville College, with hopes of becoming a math teacher. George loved his family and celebrated them often. He was the most loving uncle to his eight nieces and nephews. George is survived by his mother, Barbara Canfield, and three younger sisters, Jennifer Snyder, Reina Vanni, and Renee Bielawski. He will truly be missed and was taken too soon. To give condolences, his service will be on October 4, 2019 at 11 AM through St. Anne's Catholic Church, followed by his celebration of life.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 2, 2019