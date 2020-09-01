Those who were lucky enough to call Gerry a friend knew that she was one of a kind. She had a unique way of looking at the world. When you called & got her answering machine you never knew what she'd be musing about but it was always funny.

Born an O'Connor, Gerry was a true daughter of Ireland & St. Patrick's Day was her favorite holiday. She liked to go to a restaurant where she'd have special placemats & napkins & maybe a funny hat or two. In fact Gerry enjoyed celebrating all holidays & birthdays. She had great decorating ideas & was an enthusiastic helper when needed. Gerry had so many plans for her mother's 100th birthday party but sadly, Covid restrictions made that impossible. Once she threw a pool party for her friends, who wondered when Gerry had put in a pool. Imagine their surprise when they found a number of wading pools set out in the backyard because as Gerry put it: "Nobody ever asks you how big your pool is!" And she was right, sitting around in wading pools sipping adult beverages was great fun! As a young woman, Gerry spent some years living & working at Yosemite National Park. This was one of the favorite times in her life. She loved it there & that's where her ashes will be placed. Gerry worked for many years in the office at Smith's Market where she made lifelong friendships. Her closest friends were Don & Theresa Forrester, Peggy Sailors, Norma Ruf & Suzi Silva. Gerry was well known as the best seasonal decorator ever! She decorated the offices & sometimes the store at Smith's Market for every holiday. After Smith's Market closed, Gerry opened a health store, called Health in General because her passion in life was helping people. She enjoyed setting the store up and, you guessed it, seasonal decorating! Gerry always enjoyed visiting with her regulars. The lasting friends she made from this period were Nicki Edwards & Judy Mason. For the last eleven years Gerry was the security specialist for the Sierra Minit Mart. She enjoyed being a detective & working with the Police Department to apprehend shoplifters & other criminals. She had a tenacious nature which the bad guys found out, to their detriment! Gerry was drawn to children & had a special way with them. For years she was a clown, known as Mrs. Strawberry. When the Boys & Girls Club was started in Porterville, Gerry was an enthusiastic volunteer. She really liked helping with arts & crafts projects but would happily do what needed to be done. After the Club closed, Gerry started gathering craft supplies & treats for the children who live in our Women's Shelter. Gerry always looked for ways to be helpful, especially to children. At the time of her death, on July 5, 2020, Gerry was caring for her 100-year-old mother. Once Mrs. O'Connor was in a nursing home, as Gerry dealt with all the regulations & problems her mother was encountering, she decided that she wanted to become an advocate for the elderly. She would have been a good one, too. Gerry Ann O'Connor was born in Oakland, California on September 21, 1943. Because her father was in the Navy, Gerry lived in Oakland, San Diego, Hawaii & Monterey before the family finally settled in Hanford during her high school years. She is survived by her mother, Gertrude O'Connor, her sister, Pat Rose & 4 nieces, Rebecca Rose (Daniel Ruiz), Kimberly Rose, Christie Enriquez (Gabe), Jennifer O'Connor & by her sister-inlaw, Gloria O'Connor. Gerry had 3 great nieces, Katelynn, Alex & Izzy Enriquez. She was preceded in death by her father, Chief Petty Officer Lawrence O'Connor and her brother Michael O'Connor. Gerry was such a people person, always interested in them & always ready to help in any way. She will be missed by so many. No services will be held but please do something nice for a child in honor of Gerry. She'd like that.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store