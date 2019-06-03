Home

Gerturde May Burnett


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerturde May Burnett Obituary
Gertrude May Burnett, 80, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Sequoia Transitional Care in Porterville, CA. She was born in Mead, OK to Marvin & Esta Gregory on January 8, 1939. She enjoyed playing card games and solving puzzle pieces. She had a big heart and loved to help others, when she was able. She will be remembered for her quirkiness, the love she had for others, and her compassionate nature. She leaves behind her children; Rhonda Erskine, & Charles Erskine. Her grandchildren; Sylvia Erskine, Melissa Morgan, Steven Morgan, Annette Holtgreen, Allen Holtgreen & Megan Person. She is survived by her siblings; Parylee Holtgreen, Karen Head, Shirley Jackson, Warren Gregory & Anthony Gregory. She is preceded in death by her daughter; Debra Martin. Her parents; Marvin & Esta Gregory. Her siblings; Marvin Baxter (MB) Gregory, Raymond Gregory, Calvin Gregory, Marvin Wilson (MW) Gregory, Eltha Gregory, Wilson Gregory, Floria Gregory, Doria Gregory. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Full Assembly of God in Strathmore, CA. The service will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 1, 2019
