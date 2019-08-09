|
Gilbert Jon Vargas was born September 29, 1970 in Salinas, California to John and Frances Vargas. He moved to Porterville at the age of 9 with his mother Frances and in 1988 graduated from Monache High School where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He also loved to break-dance and was the founder and trainer of the Porterville Freestyle Jiu-Jitsu Club. During this time Gilbert made many friends that he always called "family". He met Heather Edwards in 1989 and married in 1990. They had two beautiful children, a son Jonathan and daughter Alexis. Gilbert worked for Jostens and the Walmart Distribution Center in Porterville and lastly the Kern Valley State Prison as an Inmate Supervisor for the warehouse. Gilbert along with his friend Scott Miller co-founded the Cochinos Motorcycle Club in 1995. This became his passion, riding his Harley Davidson for charitable and club events or just for the enjoyment of riding. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Mitzi Rodriguez and gained two additional daughters, Leilani and Abbigail Jularbal. In January 2013 they had their son Urijah Vargas. Early morning August 4, 2019 was to be the last ride for Gilbert and Mitzi as their lives were prematurely taken from them in a terrible motorcycle accident along with two of their close friends. Gilbert left behind his mother Frances Garcia and sister Michelle Vargas, five children, Jonathan Vargas (Julia) of Visalia, Alexis Vargas (Aldo) of Visalia, Lelani Jularbal-Vargas, Abbigail Jularbal-Vargas and Urijah Vargas all of Porterville. He has 6 grandchildren; Sophia Vargas, Xavius Vargas, Harley Vargas, Sophia Villanueva, Elizabeth Villanueva and Jonathan Villanueva. He also left behind aunts, uncles and cousins and his motorcycle family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 with interment to follow service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville, California. Ride in Peace Gilbert. You will be forever missed and always remembered. To sign Gilbert's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019