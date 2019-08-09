Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Vargas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Jon Vargas


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Jon Vargas Obituary
Gilbert Jon Vargas was born September 29, 1970 in Salinas, California to John and Frances Vargas. He moved to Porterville at the age of 9 with his mother Frances and in 1988 graduated from Monache High School where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He also loved to break-dance and was the founder and trainer of the Porterville Freestyle Jiu-Jitsu Club. During this time Gilbert made many friends that he always called "family". He met Heather Edwards in 1989 and married in 1990. They had two beautiful children, a son Jonathan and daughter Alexis. Gilbert worked for Jostens and the Walmart Distribution Center in Porterville and lastly the Kern Valley State Prison as an Inmate Supervisor for the warehouse. Gilbert along with his friend Scott Miller co-founded the Cochinos Motorcycle Club in 1995. This became his passion, riding his Harley Davidson for charitable and club events or just for the enjoyment of riding. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Mitzi Rodriguez and gained two additional daughters, Leilani and Abbigail Jularbal. In January 2013 they had their son Urijah Vargas. Early morning August 4, 2019 was to be the last ride for Gilbert and Mitzi as their lives were prematurely taken from them in a terrible motorcycle accident along with two of their close friends. Gilbert left behind his mother Frances Garcia and sister Michelle Vargas, five children, Jonathan Vargas (Julia) of Visalia, Alexis Vargas (Aldo) of Visalia, Lelani Jularbal-Vargas, Abbigail Jularbal-Vargas and Urijah Vargas all of Porterville. He has 6 grandchildren; Sophia Vargas, Xavius Vargas, Harley Vargas, Sophia Villanueva, Elizabeth Villanueva and Jonathan Villanueva. He also left behind aunts, uncles and cousins and his motorcycle family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 with interment to follow service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville, California. Ride in Peace Gilbert. You will be forever missed and always remembered. To sign Gilbert's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now