Glenda E. (Wright) Moore
1938 - 2020
Glenda Moore passed away in Benson AZ , following an illness. She was born April 27th 1938 to Earl and Ida Pickens. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Ray, Grant, & Calvin, 3 sisters; Melba, Mavis & Jean. She is survived by 3 daughters Doreen and Midge from Benson AZ and Lori from Oracle AZ, 5 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Porterville. She was employed at Josten's, Morse Control and Sierra View Hospital. After moving to AZ she was employed by Vail School District as a monitor for the handicapped school bus. She volunteered for many charities. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
