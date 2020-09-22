Glenda Moore passed away in Benson AZ , following an illness. She was born April 27th 1938 to Earl and Ida Pickens. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Ray, Grant, & Calvin, 3 sisters; Melba, Mavis & Jean. She is survived by 3 daughters Doreen and Midge from Benson AZ and Lori from Oracle AZ, 5 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Porterville. She was employed at Josten's, Morse Control and Sierra View Hospital. After moving to AZ she was employed by Vail School District as a monitor for the handicapped school bus. She volunteered for many charities. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

