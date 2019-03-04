Glenda Mead passed from this life on February 20, 2019 in Porterville, California, at the age of 84. Glenda Lou was born to Thomas Jackson and Zella B (Abel) Spurlock, in Ava, Missouri. Glenda attended the local schools graduating from Ava High School in 1950. She continued her education graduating from Georgia State Teachers College in Statesboro, Georgia in 1953. With a teaching credential in hand she completed a master's degree from the University of Missouri. Glenda decided to take a trip to Porterville, to visit her sister, Betty, who was married to Kenneth Mead. She was introduced to Kenneth's brother, Troy. This encounter quickly led from friendship to engagement to their wedding on October 13, 1956. While in Porterville, Glenda was hired as a teacher in the Porterville Union High School District, where she taught for 37 years at both Porterville Union High School and retired from Monache High School in 1993. Glenda was also a pastor's wife, serving with Troy in churches in Orange Cove, Springville, Corcoran, Oregon, and Kernville over a 40 year span. They returned to Porterville in 2009 and became members of the Porterville Church of the Nazarene. Glenda's trademarks were her often seen friendly smile, her sense of humor, and her joy in maintaining friendships, her culinary skills, and her desire to be part of a solution, and not part of the problem. Glenda is survived by her son, Jeffrey Mead and his wife Leanne Mead, from Reseda California. A visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, 2005 W. Olive Ave. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at Visalia Public Cemetery. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary