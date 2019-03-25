|
|
Gloria Cortez Giron went to meet her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019. She lived in Porterville, CA. Gloria was 70 years old, she is survived by her husband Antonio Giron, son Santiago and daughters Monica, Dolores, Antonette, Sonia, and Connie. Gloria Giron had 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center in Porterville . Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 am at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, then graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Reception and arrangements will be at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center in Porterville. To sign Gloria's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 23, 2019