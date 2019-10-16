Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Joyce Pace


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Joyce Pace Obituary
Gloria Joyce Pace (Bowen), age 87 of Terra Bella died on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on January 29,1932 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Arthur and Pearl Bowen. As a child she learned to play piano with her neighbor. As she practiced, he'd hear a mistake and would announce through the window, "That's not right!" and would call her over to make her redo it correctly. So she said her lessons were daily instead of weekly. She also helped her family at their grocery store selling penny candy. On November 24, 1950, she married Clarence (C. A.) Alma Pace. A few years after, they moved to California. They settled in Terra Bella, California on their own farm. Gloria worked at JCPennys, Bank of America and was a farmer's wife. After her husband retired, they traveled together and she crafted and painted. She was preceded in death by her husband C.A. in 2013. She is survived by her sons, Perry (wife Cindy) of Orange, California, Terry (wife Deb) of Springville, California, and Rae (wife Florence) of Terra Bella, California, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now