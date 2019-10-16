|
|
Gloria Joyce Pace (Bowen), age 87 of Terra Bella died on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on January 29,1932 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Arthur and Pearl Bowen. As a child she learned to play piano with her neighbor. As she practiced, he'd hear a mistake and would announce through the window, "That's not right!" and would call her over to make her redo it correctly. So she said her lessons were daily instead of weekly. She also helped her family at their grocery store selling penny candy. On November 24, 1950, she married Clarence (C. A.) Alma Pace. A few years after, they moved to California. They settled in Terra Bella, California on their own farm. Gloria worked at JCPennys, Bank of America and was a farmer's wife. After her husband retired, they traveled together and she crafted and painted. She was preceded in death by her husband C.A. in 2013. She is survived by her sons, Perry (wife Cindy) of Orange, California, Terry (wife Deb) of Springville, California, and Rae (wife Florence) of Terra Bella, California, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 16, 2019