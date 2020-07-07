Gloria Perez age 59, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born in Lindsay Ca. She leaves behind her husband of 45 years Jose G. Alvarez, 5 Children, Jose G. Alvarez Jr., M. Christina Martinez, Frankie Alvarez, Monica G. Rodriguez, and Juan R. Alvarez. 17 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild, sister Teresa Jasso, brother Enrique Moreno Jr., cousins, nieces and nephews.Gloria was preceded in death by her mother Simona Venegas, Step-father Enrique Moreno and brother Ernesto Perez Jr. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed the casinos, cooking, family gathering, crocheting and bingo. One of her pleasures in life was to watch her grandchildren play sports. She was their number one fan. She will truly be missed. Visitation will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment at Lindsay Cemetery 639 S. Foothill Ave, Lindsay, Ca. 93247

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store