Gloria was born in Greeley, Colorado and moved to Poplar, California when she was a little girl. She attended Monache High School and went on to become a farm laborer and care provider. She left behind four children, 18 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three brothers and five sisters. Gloria joined Heaven and was reunited with her mother Adelfa and father Everardo Lucio, her sisters Alice, Gracie, Connie and her grandson Gage.

She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store