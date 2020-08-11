1/1
Gloria (Arredondo) Martinez
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria was born in Greeley, Colorado and moved to Poplar, California when she was a little girl. She attended Monache High School and went on to become a farm laborer and care provider. She left behind four children, 18 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three brothers and five sisters. Gloria joined Heaven and was reunited with her mother Adelfa and father Everardo Lucio, her sisters Alice, Gracie, Connie and her grandson Gage.
She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved