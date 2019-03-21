Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay Presbyterian Church
351 E. Hermosa Ave.
Lindsay, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Matthews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Matthews Obituary
Gloria Matthews passed away on March 19,2019 at the age of 81. Her life began in the small town of Hood River, Oregon where she was raised with a large extended family who encouraged her early interest and talent in music. Violin was her first instrument of choice and life long passion. By the time she was a teenager she was regularly performing with professional musicians from the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Her talents didn't stop there, however, she also became an accomplished pianist and organist.
She earned a BS in Nursing from Walla Walla University and worked as a public health nurse in rural Oregon until she married and moved to California with her husband Tom Matthews. They eventually settled in Lindsay where Mrs. Matthews became a fixture in the music community of Tulare County. She was a long time member of the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra. She also performed at various churches and community events in Lindsay, Visalia and Porterville, including as the organist at Lindsay First Presbyterian. In the later part of her career she became a Music teacher first at Sierra View Jr. Academy in Exeter and later worked in the music program in Lindsay Unified School District. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, three daughters, four grandchildren and her sister and brother. Memorial Services are planned at Lindsay Presbyterian Church, 351 E. Hermosa Ave., Lindsay on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.