|
|
Gloria Rae Macomber born Feb. 26, 1921 in Boise, Idaho to Raymond James Kirklen and Anna Laura Kirklen. Graduated from Boise High School in 1939 and from Boise Business University in 1940 and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She married the love of her life Oliver Mccomber, on Oct. 12, 1944 in San Diego Ca. He died on Oct. 1, 1994 just 12 days before their 50th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her 3 sons, Roy, Wayne, Don, and one daughter-in-law Carrine, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be in Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of life after at First United Methodist Church 344 East Morton Ave in Porterville Ca.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019