Gloria Sue Cook, nee Goddard passed away on September 7, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born 1932 to Reese and Ivah Alma Goddard in Poplar Bluff, MO. "Sue," as she was called by the family, was raised with her brothers Reese, Forrest, Joe Dale, Rex, and sister Barbara.
Gloria married Leon Garrett in 1950 with whom she had two children, Mark and Cheryl.
Widowed at a young age, moved to California. Gloria worked as a beautician to make her way through San Jose State College, where she graduated and earned her teaching credential.
She worked 20 years for Moreland School District in Campbell, CA, where she taught, at separate times; Remedial Reading, Special Education, and Primary grade children.
Gloria moved to Porterville in 1989 where she joined the First United Methodist Church, becoming a member of the United Methodist Women. Her love and compassion for others drove her to become a vital part of missions and outreach for the church.
Survived by her son, Mark Garrett, Grandchildren Julie Garrett, Adam Garrett, Sean Baker, Brian Rex Garrett, and Jess Collins, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Porterville First United Methodist Church on 344 E Morton Ave on September 21 at 1 pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 18, 2019