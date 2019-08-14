Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gonzalo Galvan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gonzalo Galvan


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gonzalo Galvan Obituary
Gonzalo Galvan, a resident of Porterville for over 50 years, died Saturday August 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born April 11, 1954, in Texas, to the late Pedro and Emilia Galvan. Gonzalo married the love of his life, Susan Lisenbery, June 6, 1991. They were married 21 years until her passing in July 2012. He worked alongside Susan's father at Smith-Lisenbery Bail Bonds for many years before opening Porterville Bail Bonds, which he successfully ran for 15 years. Gonzalo loved spending time with his family and making quick trips to the local casinos for fun. Gonzalo is survived by his daughters, Jessica Galvan, Nicole Galvan and Jennifer Beltran; son, Michael LoBue; brothers, Pedro Galvan, Joe Galvan, Guadalupe Galvan and John Galvan; sisters, Lucinda Galvan Gonzalez, Benilde Galvan Herrera, Mary Galvan Morales and Esther Galvan Boland; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in Death by his parents, Pedro and Emilia Galvan; wife, Susan Galvan; son, Dustin Bartlett; brother, Emilio Galvan; and sister, Hilda Galvan. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Myers Chapel in Porterville, CA. Following cremation at Myers Funeral Service and Crematory, interment will be private.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gonzalo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now