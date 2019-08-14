|
Gonzalo Galvan, a resident of Porterville for over 50 years, died Saturday August 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born April 11, 1954, in Texas, to the late Pedro and Emilia Galvan. Gonzalo married the love of his life, Susan Lisenbery, June 6, 1991. They were married 21 years until her passing in July 2012. He worked alongside Susan's father at Smith-Lisenbery Bail Bonds for many years before opening Porterville Bail Bonds, which he successfully ran for 15 years. Gonzalo loved spending time with his family and making quick trips to the local casinos for fun. Gonzalo is survived by his daughters, Jessica Galvan, Nicole Galvan and Jennifer Beltran; son, Michael LoBue; brothers, Pedro Galvan, Joe Galvan, Guadalupe Galvan and John Galvan; sisters, Lucinda Galvan Gonzalez, Benilde Galvan Herrera, Mary Galvan Morales and Esther Galvan Boland; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in Death by his parents, Pedro and Emilia Galvan; wife, Susan Galvan; son, Dustin Bartlett; brother, Emilio Galvan; and sister, Hilda Galvan. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Myers Chapel in Porterville, CA. Following cremation at Myers Funeral Service and Crematory, interment will be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019