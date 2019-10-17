|
Gregory Cozel Hartsell was born on April 3, 1962 in Porterville, California and entered into eternity October 8, 2019. He is survived by his treasured wife and children Danae, Derek, Brant, Hannah, Caitlin, Sidney, Zachary and Joel Hartsell. Also, his sister and brother-in-law Susie and Fritz Stieb, nephews and their wives, Nick and Christina, Tanner and Gabby. Father and mother-in-law, Mike and Carol Bates, brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Ariana Bates, niece and nephew Mackenzie and Connor Bates. Brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Lori Sandoval, nieces and nephew Aislynn, Zoe and Easten. Many cousins and long time friends the Skiles family. Greg worked at the Hula Towing, their family run business for over 32 years until he and his wife bought and renamed it Greg's Hula Towing in 2011. Greg thoroughly enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, the mountains, taking care of his property and going to his little cabin at our mountain ranch. Greg lived his life on earth extremely generous, his joy filled up the room. He was full of life and strength and honesty and integrity. He deeply loves His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Letha Hartsell. His motto for life was saved by his blood, marked by his love. His favorite bible verse was Joshua 1:5 I will never leave you or forsake you . He will be deeply missed.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 17, 2019