We are saddened to announce the passing of our loving father, brother, son, grandson, uncle, and friend to many on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Lupe (Hoops) 44 years of age was born in Delano, Ca. to Rosario Rodriguez and Samuel Loera. Lupe leaves behind his son, Anthony Padron; mother Rosario Rodriguez, grandmother Domitila Suarez, Father (wife) Samuel and Victoria Loera; 3 sisters Christina Aldaco, Rebecca Franco, and Beatriz Loera. 10 brothers, Joseluis Aldaco, Joe Rodriguez, Ricardo Gonzales, Jesus Gonzalez, Samuel Loera II, Arnulfo Loera, Servando Loera, Bernardo Loera, Gerardo Loera and Felipe Loera as well as many Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, and Uncles. Viewing will be held at 3 pm and Rosary at 6pm on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Myers Chapel 248 N E St. Porterville. The Holy Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at St. Anne's Church 385 N F St. Porterville.
Interment will follow after Mass at Hillcrest Cemetery 1013 E Olive Ave. Porterville.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 13, 2019