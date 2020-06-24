Guadalupe Buenrostro born July 12, 1931 in Ayutla Jalisco, Mexico passed away peacefully at his home in Lindsay, CA on June 19, 2020. Guadalupe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He touched many lives with his humble personality, giving heart and gracious smile. He was our role model in life, and taught us about true love. He is survived by his wife Rosario, and his 5 children (David, Yolanda, Ricardo, Norma, and Laura, also by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. To sign Guadalupe Buenrostro's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485. Rosary and Mass is private for family. The family will be at the cemetery for burial at approximately 11:20 AM Thursday June 25, 2020 Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery Lindsay, CA 93247
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.