On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Harold Jackson, loving husband and father of ten children, passed away at the age of 84.

Harold was born on September 21, 1934 in Duncan, OK to Ed Dewey and Mary Ellen (David) Jackson. After high school Harold served in the United States Air Force where he earned awards and medals. After his service to his country, Harold would go on to college and earn a degree in business. He would manage several businesses over the years. In 1965, Harold married JoAnn Potts. They would remain married for the rest of his life. Harold had ten children including 5 sons, Nathan Jackson, Randy (Rosapil) Jackson, Edward Jackson, Jason Jackson, and Matthew Jackson. His 5 daughters include Rebecca (Ruben) Olvera, Melissa Jackson, Catherine (Claud) Wolf, Brenda Jackson and Maribeth Jackson. Grandchildren include Jared, Desa, Ashley, Seth, Amanda, Garrett, A.J., Brandon, Sean, Alex, Justin, Rainia, and Ryley. Harold was blessed with 10 great grandchildren.

Harold has had many hobbies throughout his life, including coin collecting, Collecting antique barbed wire, weight lifting, drag racing and fishing. But his main passion was playing guitar and singing. Elvis was one of his favorite artist. Harold was preceded in death by his father Ed Dewey, his mother Mary Ellen, his son Nathan and daughter Brenda. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Porterville. Flowers and cards may be sent to :23088 Ave. 192, Strathmore, CA 93267. To sign Harold's online register book or to send a message of condolence, please log on to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. (559)784-6485. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 1, 2019