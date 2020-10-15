Harry Eugene "Gene" Scott was born February 17, 1929 in Porterville and went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 91, with his family by his side.

Gene was the son of Albert and Jewel Scott, and the eldest of his 4 siblings, Louise Tonti, Roger and Dan Scott. Gene met the love of his life, Dorla Carroll, in the sixth grade. They were married August 1, 1947 and together built a beautiful family. Gene worked hard all his life at various jobs before becoming a cement contractor in 1966. He and his son Brian, had a successful business for 20 years. His work can still be seen throughout the city.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dorla R. Scott, his children, Bruce (Diane) Scott, Brian (Shar) Scott, Diane Marcellus (Bill Bates), and Nanci (Dave) Mills, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Gene suffered from dementia for the last seven years. The family will always be eternally thankful for the wonderful care he received from his granddaughter Kimberly Bradley and her amazing family.

Gene attended Porterville Nazarene Church. He lived a happy, long, wonderful life. He loved his wife, his family and friends. He will be missed and remembered with love by many.

Viewing will be at Porterville Funeral Center Friday, October 16, 9:00-10:00 am. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 am followed immediately by graveside services at Vandalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to either Valley Adult Day Services, or Hospice.

