Harvey James Lenares was born on February 4, 1953 in Porterville, CA to Romaldo and Rosa Lenares. He passed away on April 15, 2019 in Modesto, California. Harvey was a resident of Tule River Indian Reservation all his life, He attended Porterville Schools and later received his GED. Harvey married his sweetheart Sallie Garfield and went on to spend many wonderful years together. Harvey loved hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed listening to Country Music and spending time with his beloved family.

Harvey was preceded in death by 1 Daughter: Leslie Walters and 3 grandchildren Lila Ann Hoffman, Roman Franco and Angenai Franco. Surviving family include his loving wife Sallie Lenares. 1 Son: Loren Lenares (Sarah). 1 Daughter: Aileen Hoffman (Gilbert).1 Brother: Herbert Lenares. 3 Sisters: Brenda Salas, Rosalind Pineda and Evelyn Lenares. Along with Grandchildren: Jasmine Arsiniega, Charles Lenares, Syler Lenares and Jaden Hoffman. 1 Great Grandchild: Phoenix Arsiniega.

All those who knew Harvey will miss him dearly. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Procession to the Tule River Reservation will be leaving from Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 4:00 pm. Evening Service will start at 6:00 pm at Church on the Hill, Tule River Reservation. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am at Church on the Hill, Tule River Reservation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.