Hazel Grace Salkoski was born August 5, 1922 in Missouri. She was a resident of Porterville, California where she passed on August 24, 2019 at the age of 97. Hazel worked at Douglas Aircraft as a Machinist. She loved to cook for her family and adored her dog Shorty. Hazel joins her husband, Charles and her daughter, Fairy Jewel (Phyllis) Waller in heaven. She is survived by her son, Charles Wayne and his wife JoAnn; Hazel's daughter, Lorraine Grace and her husband Ron; and her son-in-law, Bill; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. A Service will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville, California, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. She will be buried with her husband Charles at the Inglewood Park Cemetery, Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Hazel was adored by her entire family and will be greatly missed. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019