Hazel Louise Parker (Appleton), as her brothers called her "shorty", passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 86, after succumbing to a long battle of heart failure. Hazel passed away peacefully in her sleep just moments after assuring her daughter, "she was just going to rest a while."
Hazel Louise Parker was born in Holland, Missouri on September 9, 1934, to parents James & Ollie Appleton. She was the youngest of 13 siblings. As a child, she grew up on her family's 180 acre farm, and worked at the family's local gas station. Hazel loved to read books and was known as a speed reader. She could read a 300 page book in the blink of an eye.
At the early age of 8 years old, Hazel became acquainted with a boy named Delbert Lee Parker, whom she labeled a "tattletale." On December 2, 1951, at the age of 17, Hazel married Delbert in Paris, Arkansas. In 1952 they left the small town of Holland and moved to the San Joaquin Valley, California. It was there that they established a home and Hazel gave birth to her eldest son, Delbert "Wayne" Parker in 1952, followed by daughter Regina Louise Parker in 1954, and twins Sherry Gail Parker and Larry Dale Parker in 1956.
Hazel became a licensed Psychiatric Technician in 1957. She worked at Porterville Developmental Center (PDC) for 30 years before retiring in 1987. She then continued to work in private care home facilities for several years. Hazel enjoyed being outside, watering her yard, doing puzzles, reading books, visiting antique shops, taking road trips, going to the races and above all, spending time with her family and watching them on her Facebook. Hazel looked forwarded to traveling to Missouri/Arkansas to attend family reunions; as Missouri and the people there held a special place in Hazel's heart.
Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and friend. She was prideful of her family, and valued being a mother; she thought the world of her four children. She loved being a grandma. She was a spitfire and was such a joy to be around. Despite the pain of losing loved ones and suffering from several health complications over the years, Hazel never swayed from having a positive outlook on life; she was a fighter. To her family, she was one tough cookie.
Hazel shared her home with granddaughter, Courtney McElwain and husband Brandon. They kept her company and always made sure she was taken care of. Hazel spent nearly every weekend with her daughter Sherry and son Wayne. Hazel's daughter was never too old to share a bed with her mama; even at the age of 63; they were the best of friends. Hazel had a special bond with her son Wayne as he had the ability to always make her laugh no matter what kind of mood she was in. Hazel was always surrounded by loved ones. She lived for her family and she wholeheartedly adored all of her grand-babies, and was so thrilled about her newest great-grand baby to be.
Long known for her heart of gold, sense of humor, and orneriness, Hazel was loved by everyone she encountered. She was stubborn, her mind was as sharp as a razor blade, and she was so full of life. She had a way about her that made you feel special. Her smile and presence brought pure happiness to those around her. She fought as hard and as long as she possibly could, till her very last breath. Hazel was not afraid nor was she in pain. She closed her eyes for the last time here on this Earth, to wake up in the arms of her beloved husband Delbert as he waited for her at the gates of Heaven. Hazel lived a very full life before she became her family's guardian angel. Hazel will forever be remembered as the matriarch of her family and her legacy will live on through future generations.
Hazel is survived by son Wayne Parker and wife Janie Parker of Porterville; daughter Sherry Ross and husband Rick Ross of Fresno. She is survived by grandchildren, Courtney McElwain (Brandon), Dustin Parker (Shelley), Derrick Parker, Deon Duke (Tricia), Deidra Parker (Harvey), Adam Ross (Stacy), and Lacey Ross Thornton (Abner). She is survived by great-grandchildren Cameron, Kaedryn, Jadeh, Sheltin, Cody, Hailey, Wyatt, Peyton, Neveah, Nathaniel, Cassiney, Noah, Tyler, Hazel, and Colton. She is survived by great-great-grandchildren Andee and Micheal. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and by her dear sister-in-law's Dathel Gursbacher and Pansy Atkinson. May her soul rest in peace and her memories live in our hearts till the end of time.
Hazel is preceded in death by her beloved husband Delbert Lee Parker 1997; son Larry Parker 2004; daughter Regina Parker 2006; parents James and Ollie Appleton; her 12 siblings, Ruby, Janette, Orbin, Calvin, Margie, Floyd, Lloyd, Freddie, Hubert, Bessie, Lennie, and unknown; and eldest grandson Jason Parker 1995.
There will be a grave site service held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Cemetery, Porterville, California. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. We encourage family and friends to visit www.legacy.com
to view/sign the guestbook.